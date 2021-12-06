Resident doctors boycott OPD demanding speed in PG admission process

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

Members of Maharashtra Association of Residents Doctors (MARD) of Government Medical College and Hospital boycott the out-patient department (OPD) on Monday to draw attention towards their demand to expedite the counselling process of NEET-Postgraduate. Senior doctors had to treat patients because of the boycott. There was chaos for some time as 70 doctors were absent in OPD. MART members decided not to join duty in OPD today. The administration called the senior professors, associate and assistant professors for patients service. So, the patients did not face inconvenience. A total of 1666 patients were treated in OPD today.

The residents maintained their service in casualty and other departments. MARD will decide over resuming service in OPD or not on Tuesday.

MARD president Dr Akshay Khsirsagar said that the NEET-PG counselling process should be resumed immediately.

“There is a load on existing doctors as the resident doctors of first-year have joined the hospital because of delay in the counselling process. There is a projection of a possible third wave.

The counselling process should be completed immediately,” he added.

Medical superintendent Dr Kashinath Choudhary said that professors, associate and assistant professors treated patients in OPD as residents doctors were on the boycott.

He said that residents were available at the surgery and orthopaedic departments.

“A total of 1666 patients were given treatment in OPD today,” he added.