Residents complain of dental problems after Corona crisis

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The dental treatment was neglected during the Corona crisis, but around 50 percent of residents complained of dental problems after it. Many, mostly the school-going children, have to remove the teeth now. Hence, it is important that a thorough dental checkup of the students between class 5 and class 10 should be done, opined the president of the Indian Endodontic Society, Dr Vivek Hegde.

He was speaking to the reporters during an International Dental Conference ‘Dent Elite 2021’ held in the city on Sunday. Dr M C Bhoyar, Dr Unmesh Takalkar, Dr P D Jain, Dr Ajay Logani, Dr Sanjay Jain, Dr Sadashiv Davkar, Dr Mujeeb Shaikh, Dr Dhananjay Ghunawat, Dr Preetam Shelar and others were present during the inauguration of the conference.

Dr Hegde said, the toothache can be cured if treated in time, but natural teeth cannot be replaced. Artificial tooth has to be implanted in the patients if the dental problem is ignored. A thorough dental check-up is needed in the schools.

Around 95 percent of the equipment has to be imported, and hence the treatment is costly. There is a need to manufacture quality equipment in the country, he said. Dr Sanjay Jain said that advanced techniques are available in dental treatment.

Today, dental treatment is done with the assistance of Satellite, which provides accurate diagnosis, and treatment can be administered accordingly, he said.