Residents demand to regularise Gunthewari properties

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

Residents of different areas demanded to regularise Gunthewari properties and provide facilities in the colonies within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

They submitted a memorandum to district guardian minister Subhash Desai.

The State Government amended Maharashtra Gunthewari Developments (Regularisation, Upgradation and Control) Act, 2001. With the amendment, all the houses whose registry was completed till December 31, 2020, are eligible for the regularisation. The residents feel houses in many colonies can be regularised. But, after the approval, facilities should be provided in those areas. Social activists Baba Tayade, Rajesh Tirpude, Dilip Shirsath and others signed the memorandum.