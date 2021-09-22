Residents duped of crores of rupees in Health Care scam

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The Phenomenal Health Care Company chief Nandlal Kesharsingh duped hundreds of residents luring them to invest Rs 350 per month for 20 months and duped several such investors of crores of rupees. The city economic offense cell has arrested the kingpin of the scam and so far the cheating of Rs 30,13,085 has come to the fore. PI of the cell, Dadarao Shingare said the scam is of crores of rupees and also appealed that those who have not come forward to lodged complaint should approached the cell soon.

Complainant Atul Balasaheb Jadhav (35, Wadgaon Kolhati, Bajajnagar) lodged a complaint at the Osmanpura police station against six persons that he had been duped by the Phenomenal Health Care Company. Chairman Nandlal Kesarsingh, director Thakkemadhathil Shridharan Nayar, Sebastein Mallikal, Minbahadur Kesarsingh, executive director Vilas Balkrishna Nayar and Joseph Lazar (all residents of Mumbai) were booked. The kingpin Kesharsingh was earlier arrested by Latur economic offenses cell and the Aurangabad economic offenses cell him in its custody on September 21 from the Latur prison.

The police action was executed by PI Shingare, ASI Trupti Totawar, ASI Gokul Wagh, constables Vitthal Mankape, Sanjay Jarwal, Sandeep Jadhav, Anil Thore, Baba Bhanuse and others. Meanwhile, the accused has been remanded in the police custody till September 24.

What is the case?

Phenomenal Health Care Company Collected Rs 350 per month from the investor claiming to double the amount after nine year. Similarly, the medical expenses will be borne by the company under this scheme for the nine years. Atul Jadhav deposited money between January 1, 2005 and May 28, 2018. The policy was matured on October 30, 2015. He received the cheque of Rs 14,000 in his name but it was not cleared. He went to the company’s office at Mumbai where he came to know that the company has duped several such investors.