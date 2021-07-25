Residents shift power lines underground to save trees

Aurangabad, July 25:

Trees branches of the trees obstructing electricity lines are often cut down. Branches of the trees grown to ten to fifteen feet in the Ekdant Colony in Itkheda area were to be cut down due to frequent power outages. However, realising the importance of trees, citizens shifted the power line underground and saved nearly a dozen trees.

The residents of the Ekdant colony had to face frequent power outages during strong winds and rains as the branches of the trees touched electricity lines. A meeting of residents was held to remove the obstruction between the power line and the tree branches. Residents Purushottam Deshmukh, Shailendra Shelar and 13 other members decided to shift the power lines underground at their own expense instead of cutting down the branches that would harm the trees. The citizens of the colony were reluctant to save the trees that provide oxygen. Hence they contacted the electricity department and removed the electric poles and wires and shifted them underground. The citizens have set a perfect example of how humans can save nature by making small efforts.