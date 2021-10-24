Residents throng city markets for shopping on Sunday

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

The city markets are all set to welcome the customers on the festive season. The residents thronged the city markets for shopping on Sunday. The Corona crisis had hamperred the enthusiasm of the people during the festival season last year. This year the situation has changed and people are crowding in the city markets. Moreover, even the India - Pakistan match did not had any effect on the markets on Sunday.

Many residents have received the bonus and the advance salary for Diwali. Hence, the worker class are visiting the markets at Gulmandi, Paithan Gate, Tilak Path, Aurangpura, Machlikhadak, Nirala Bazar, Osmanpura, Jalna Road, Adalat Road, Jawahar Colony, Shivajinagar, Beed By-pass Road and Cidco - Hudco area. for the festival shopping.

The shops are also opened early in the morning. It was difficult even to walk in the narrow lanes of Rangar Gully and Machlikhadak.

Clothes, cutlery, sweets, rangoli, lights and decoration items are being prefered by the customers. The traders are in happy mood as they faced severe losses last year.

Moreover, the residents faced parking problems in the markets. Many preferred to park their vehicles away from the market and prefer walking.