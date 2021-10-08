Resignation of the director of board of examination Dr Patil accepted

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The shadow of confusion in the examination department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) reverberated in the meeting of the management council on Friday. The members insisted on taking action against director of the board of examinations and evaluation Dr Yogesh Patil. After a brief discussion, Dr Patil resigned and it was accepted, said Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

The members alleged that the students took the exam by paying fees. Yet they were shown to be absent. Many students got zero marks. Members Bhagwan Dobhal, Yogita Hake, Bharat Khairnar, Narhari Shivpure, Govind Kale and Bhausaheb Rajale expressed their displeasure over the untimely results.

They demanded action against Patil. Dr Patil tried to convenience the members. But they were not satisfied with the reply and blamed the examination department for the inefficiency and demanded Patil be sacked. Member Jitendra Dehade tried to persuade the members. However, members insisted on action. Meanwhile, Dr Yeole assured the members that the date of admissions will be extended if the results are not announced on time.

Set up an alternative system for MKCL

Pointing out that MKCL is causing confusion in the exams, member Vijay Subukade said that the degree certificates have been printed twice. Also, MKCL's system is causing confusion in terms of exams and results. The university has a programmer and the system can be developed on its own at low cost. Satish Dandge also demanded that a viable alternative system be set up using the university resources rather than MKCL.