RESIN ART IS WHERE THE HEART IS

Aurangabad, Oct19: To beat the Monday blues, the WOW tribe kick-started their week by teasing their inner artist.

Disha Lodha, a professional artist from Pune, demonstrated Resin Art - the unconventional art form inspiring members to create stunning trays.

With their ingenious minds, the Wowitzers used this aesthetically pleasing medium to choreograph free-flowing resin on a canvas tray to create beautifully chaotic yet somehow synchronised array of colours and textures that resulted in a unique and duplicate-proof design.

The ladies were more than content to take back these beautiful masterpieces that accent their kitchenware, along with their creative facet that was camouflaged.