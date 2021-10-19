RESIN ART IS WHERE THE HEART IS

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 19, 2021 06:45 PM2021-10-19T18:45:01+5:302021-10-19T18:45:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct19: To beat the Monday blues, the WOW tribe kick-started their week by teasing their inner artist.

Disha Lodha, a professional artist from Pune, demonstrated Resin Art - the unconventional art form inspiring members to create stunning trays.

With their ingenious minds, the Wowitzers used this aesthetically pleasing medium to choreograph free-flowing resin on a canvas tray to create beautifully chaotic yet somehow synchronised array of colours and textures that resulted in a unique and duplicate-proof design.

The ladies were more than content to take back these beautiful masterpieces that accent their kitchenware, along with their creative facet that was camouflaged.

