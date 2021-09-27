Restrictions on admitting students in colleges beyond capacity

Aurangabad, Sept 27: The Management Council (MC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has put restrictions on admitting students beyond capacity in the colleges.

However, only NAAC accredited colleges will get an increase in seats in exceptional condition.

The decision was in the MC meeting held on Monday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that a meeting of the Senate will be organised on October 8.

So, the MC meeting was conducted today to discuss the answers to be given in Senate meeting.

As per the ordinance of 1972, admissions can be given by collecting an increased fee. There was no control. The MC members cancelled the ordinance today. With this, no college will be able to admit students beyond the permissible limit.

But, colleges will have to take permission student-wise from the university for admission so that no student is deprived of education.

Dr Jaisinghrao Deshmukh was appointed member on Finance and Accounts Committee while Dr Narendra Kale and Dr Abhijit Kale on Purchase Committee. The condition of completion of three years duration after Ph D to get research guidepost was removed from the norms.

Bamu shut down 13 courses, including Nano-technology, on not getting a response from students.

Various students and youths organisation submitted memoranda to the administration to continue the nano-technology course. The administration decided not to shut down the course.