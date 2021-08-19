Result of poster & video contests declared

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University declared the result of the poster and video contests organised under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) on Independence Day to create awareness on Covid.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole announced the results of the competitions in which students from educational institutes of ten districts participated. Bamu is a divisional coordinating agency for ten districts under UBA.

The names of the poster competition winners are as follows; Berlin Fernandez (first prize, Bamu), Mansi Bora (Institute of Management Studies and Development Research) and Aiswarya Yemul (Ahmednagar College), Video contest winners-Ravindrakumar N T (first prize, Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College), Ramayya Tanvi (second, Sanjivni Polytechnic) and Shubham Kendre (Bamu).

Divisional agency coordinator Dr T R Patil made introductory remarks. UBP project assistant Amrapali Tribhuvan conducted the proceeding. Dr Shirish Ambekar and Dr Jayant Shevtekar also guided the participants.