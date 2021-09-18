Retd. postmaster Faheem Pasha passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

A retired postmaster and resident of Bari Colony, Haji Mohammed Faheem Pasha, has died of a brief illness on Friday at 11.30 pm. He was 76.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Masjid Ganj-e-Shahida (in Baijipura) today at 9 am, while the burial took place in the graveyard opposite the mosque in the morning.

He is survived wife, three sons, five daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father-in-law of journalist Abdul Khayyum.