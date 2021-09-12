Retired executive engineer attacked with rod over land dispute

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

A retired engineer was attacked by his own relatives with iron rod over a land dispute on Mukundwadi to Jaibhavaninagar road on September 11 afternoon. A case has been registered against Vasant Chavan, Prathamesh Chavan and one woman. The injured has been identified as Tolaram Krushnaji Rathod (62, N-4, Cidco).

Rathod and Chavan are relatives and their plots are adjoined. Chavan erected a pole on his plot to which Rathod objected stating why he erected the pole without measuring the plots. A dispute aroused between them and Chavan family members beat him with rods, fists and kicks. Injured Rathod is being treated in the hospital. A case has been registered at the Pundliknagar police station while PSI Ganesh Mane is further investigating the case.