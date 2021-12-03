REVERSE DISEASES WITH KARAN KAKKAD

“Food is your best medicine,” was the best take-away for the Wider Opportunities for Women (WOW) ladies in the enlightening session held here recently. Karan Kakkad, an international nutri-genomics and disease reversal expert based in Kolkata is the founder of Reverse Factor, the only health-tech company in India which is into the field of nutrigenomics

He empowered the ladies with the right information in the science of reversing any chronic/lifestyle diseases and become medication free with the help of right food and lifestyle.

A lot of women were grateful and appreciative for the life-changing guidance and counselling received from Kakkad. It is self-evident, when your right intention is matched with your consistent effort and discipline, your health changes for the better.