Revised schedule of Ph D presentation released

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) issued a revised schedule for the presentation of Ph D admissions on Wednesday evening.

It may be noted that the university had issued a list of 11 subjects candidates for the presentation before Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) in the first week of this month. The candidates were to give a presentation between September 15 and 18.

But, the dates were postponed on September 14 after some students unions raised objections to categories-wise schedule releasing.

Bamu released a revised schedule of presentations of 11 subjects candidates last evening. The names of the subjects are Tourism Administration, Commerce, Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Food Technology, Dramatics,Home Science, Fine Arts, Sanskrit, Urdu, Thoughts of Phule and Dr Ambedkar.

The aspirants will give a presentation from 10.30 am to 5 pm, between September 22 to 29.

The presentation of those candidates who registered online and submitted hardcopy will be held in the Examinations Department of the campus.

The merit of candidates will be prepared on the basis of their performance in presentation for the admissions

Bamu appealed to all Ph D research aspirants to take note of the revised schedule and attend it on the given date and time.