Rickshaw driver beaten by relatives dies

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

An auto-rickshaw driver was severely beaten up by the brothers-in-law at Bhimnagar, Bhavsinghpura on July 2. He died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on August 5 while undergoing treatment. The relatives of the deceased driver Bhaskar Uttam Jadhav (45, Bhimnagar), refused to take the body, demanding that a murder case should be registered in this regard and the wife of the deceased should be made the accused as she instigated her brothers and brother-in-law to beat her husband. The dispute was resolved after the police officers convinced them and assured them of taking necessary action. The accused have been identified as Kailas Bhikaji Mote (49), Vilas Bhikaji Mote (40), Santosh Bhikaji Mote (25, Indiranagar, Garkheda), and Ashok Manik Nade (50, Bhimnagar).

According to the details, Bhaskar and his wife Lata were not on good terms for the past few years. They often used to quarrel. On July 2, both had a quarrel, and she informed her brothers and brother-in-law Nade. They came and severely beat Bhaskar. His relatives rushed Bhaskar to the GMCH in an unconscious condition where he died on August 5. Bhaskar’s brother Ramesh lodged a complaint about the beating on August 4 at the Cantonment police station, and the police arrested accused Kailas Mote. The relatives are now demanding to arrest the remaining accused soon.