Rishabh Darda passes away

Aurangabad, Oct 12: A pharma businessman Rishabh Bharatkumar Darda (34, Samarthnagar) died of a heart attack here on Monday morning. Last rites were performed on him at Pushpanagari crematorium. Earlier, his eyes were donated. Rishabh’s father Bharatkumar had died eight months ago. A youngster with amiable nature, he was the nephew of Jayantilal Darda. Rishabh is survived by mother and sister.