RIVER DALE COMMEMORATES THE HIROSHIMA DAY

Aurangabad, Aug 6: River Dale school students commemorated Hiroshima Day, observed on August 6 to promote peace politics against the war, in the morning assembly and used this opportunity to bring awareness of the importance of peace and justice today. It is the reminder of the unfortunate bomb attack on Hiroshima by the United States during the World War II. After a lot of efforts Hiroshima has been rejuvenated as a place of peace and prosperity.