River Dale students excel in MTS Examination

Aurangabad, Aug 23: All 28 students of River Dale High School who had appeared in Maharashtra Talent Search (MTS) examination held in January 2020 have passed with flying colours. Special prize was awarded to Samarth Loya who secured 128 marks. Consolation prizes were awarded to Piyush Adhe, Pratik Dandge, Madhush Joshi, Kushal Kosare and Swapnil Totawad. Certificates were given to 16 students.