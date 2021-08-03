RJ International Jr. College students shine in HSC
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 3, 2021 10:40 PM2021-08-03T22:40:01+5:302021-08-03T22:40:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 3: The students of RJ International Junior College came out with flying colours in the class 12th examinations securing 100% result in science and commerce streams.
Twenty-five students scored above 90%, 30 students scored above 85% and 60 passed with distinction.
President Raghavendra Joshi, vice-president Rasdeep Singh Chawla, secretary Parmeshwar Solunke, principal Suhas Pandav, coordinator Aparna Deulgaonkar and teachers congratulated successful students. All teachers also congratulated students and parents for their achievement.