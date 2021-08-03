RJ International Jr. College students shine in HSC

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 3, 2021 10:40 PM2021-08-03T22:40:01+5:302021-08-03T22:40:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Aug 3: The students of RJ International Junior College came out with flying colours in the class 12th ...

RJ International Jr. College students shine in HSC | RJ International Jr. College students shine in HSC

RJ International Jr. College students shine in HSC

Next

Aurangabad, Aug 3: The students of RJ International Junior College came out with flying colours in the class 12th examinations securing 100% result in science and commerce streams.

Twenty-five students scored above 90%, 30 students scored above 85% and 60 passed with distinction.

President Raghavendra Joshi, vice-president Rasdeep Singh Chawla, secretary Parmeshwar Solunke, principal Suhas Pandav, coordinator Aparna Deulgaonkar and teachers congratulated successful students. All teachers also congratulated students and parents for their achievement.

Open in app
Tags :RJ International Junior CollegeRJ International Junior CollegeRaghavendra JoshiRasdeep Singh Chawla