Road from Cidco bus stand to Harsul in dilapidated state

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The road from Cidco bus stand to Harsul has turned into a nightmare for the motorists. Although the Public Works Department (PWD) is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the road, the work has been delayed due to lack of funds. According to officials, it is impossible to repair the road until the rains subside.

The road was once heavily maintained as the only VIP road in the city. But now that most of the ministers and VIPs use Jalna road to Mahavir Chowk and from Town Hall to the divisional commissionerate, the importance of this road has diminished. Temporary repairs are carried out whenever a minister passes from the road.

The 6 km stretch of the road has hundreds of potholes. Therefore, drivers have to struggle while passing this road. The road further leads to the Ajanta Caves. But the work of the 90 km road has not been completed yet and the condition of the road deteriorates further. Therefore, the tourists and citizens prefer to avoid going to the Ajanta caves due to the bad roads.

Two crore will be required

PWD executive engineer SS Bhagat said that the potholes were filled a few months ago. Now the road will be asphalted only after the rains as it is not possible to work in the monsoon. The road will cost around Rs 2 to 2.5 crore.