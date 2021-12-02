Role of physiotherapist in supporting people with disability; International Day of Persons with Disabilities Today

Dr Sanskruti Tahakik

The theme for International Day of Persons with Disabilities this year is leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-Covid 19 World.

Disability inclusion is an essential condition to upholding human rights, sustainable development, peace and security.

The persons with disabilities are less likely to access health care, education, employment and participate in the community activities.

Disability is the dysfunction of any part of the body or mind leading to difficulty in performing one or more activities. According to the World Health Organisation, over 1 billion people are estimated to experience disability.

Cause can be congenital or due to some injury or illness but the need is changing attitude of people towards disability.

An integrated approach is required to ensure that persons with disabilities are not left behind.

The annual observance of the day aims to promote an understanding of disabilities, issues and mobilise support for dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disability.

When we see the role of physiotherapist in supporting disability, we can say that the physiotherapist can help to assess, treat and prevent a wide range of health conditions and movement disorders.

Physiotherapist can work with people of all ages who need support to improve their strength, movement and flexibility.

It can be common misconception that physiotherapy is useful only to people who are recovering from an illness or injury. A physiotherapist is ideal for supporting people with disabilities to participate in physical activities that they are interested in. The possibilities are endless but supporting a child with autism to ride a bicycle can positively impact their abilities to socialise.

The physiotherapist can support in following ways

• Assessment to see how their body functions, measuring the strength of the muscles joint movement, fitness and balance.

• Prescribing mobility equipment to help stand, walk or move around independent of other person.

• Tailoring exercise to help improve mobility muscle function, flexibility and fitness.

• Also prevention of further development of the disability.

• Early detection and prompt treatment and rehabilitation of handicap.

• The basic objective is to restore the physical function, social and psychological inclusion to a level so that the person with disability can continue an independent life.

(The writer is Assistant Professor MGM Institute of Physiotherapy, Aurangabad).