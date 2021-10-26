Rough draft of 'prabhags' to remain unaffected!

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

Sensation prevailed in the political circle after the news stating that the state government has geared up to increase the strength of corporators in the municipal corporations got viral on social media. It also stated that the proposal in this regard will soon be tabled in the cabinet for discussion and approval. However, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation clarified that the decision would not affect them as it has already started preparing a rough draft of 'prabhags' as per the State Election Commission (SEC) guidelines and its completion has reached the final stage.

The AMC is listed under the C category of municipal corporations of the state. The elections for 115 wards was held in 2015 and after the ending of five years term, an administrator was appointed on AMC to look after the functioning of the civic body since April 2020. In the 'C' category of corporations, the strength of corporators could not exceed more than 125. As per the parameters applied to the city, there should be 100 corporators on a population of 10 lakh and in addition one corporator each should exist on a population of every 25,000 persons. To make any change in it, the state government will have to make an amendment to the Act. The process is indeed time-consuming and not an easy task.

According to a retired municipal secretary (AMC), M A Pathan, " The parameters regarding the strength of corporators on the basis of city's population is mentioned under 2 (A) of Section 5 of Municipal Corporation Act. Any change regarding the number of corporators needs an amendment in the Act."