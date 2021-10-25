RRC presentation for Ph D in Education sub begins

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started holding a presentation on Monday before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) for the aspirants of Ph D admission in Education subject.

A total of 329 candidates have registered for the admissions in the subject while 55 candidates are being called daily from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm for the presentation between October 25 and 30.

Hundreds of candidates gave a presentation before the RRC of the respective subject till today from October 4.

The names of some of the objects included Physical Education, Law, Sociology, Public Administration, Political Science, History, Business Administration, Commerce and Dramatics. The schedule of the other subjects would be announced after the finalisation of the candidates' list.