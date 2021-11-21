Rs 1 cr embezzlement using bogus certificates

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

Prabhodhan Bahuudeshiya Sanstha embezzled Rs 1 crores with the help of the provident fund office team by using forge appointment certificates of the education department. On the directives of the court, Mukundwadi police have booked the president of the sanstha Padmakar Vinayak Ingle, Manoj Badrinath Wagh, then superintendent of the provident fund office Suhas Page and three other women.

According to the complaint of the secretary of the sanstha Manoj Shridharrao Muley, the president Padmakar Ingle and ZP Aurangabad cheated the government and made bogus appointment letters of the education department. The fraudsters have duped the government of Rs 1 crores since 2014 to the present date, the complainant mentioned.

Suhas Page despite knowing that the certificates were forged, considered it authentic. Complainant Manoj Muley had earlier lodged complaints at Mukundwadi police station and to the police commissionerate but no action was taken. Hence, he approached the court and the aforesaid order was issued in this regard. The Mukundwadi police then lodged a complaint on Saturday while PSI Sukhdev Kale is further investigating the case.