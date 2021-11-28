Rs 1,038.99 crore waived for farmers under Maha Krishi Urja Abhiyan

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

Through Maha Krishi Urja Abhiyan, farmers have the opportunity to get about 66 per cent discount on arrears of electricity bills of agriculture pumps. A total of Rs 1038.99 crore from the total arrears were waived. If these farmers pay 50 per cent of the current electricity bill and revised arrears by March 2022, they will get another waiver of Rs 811.71 crore. MSEDCL is taking action to cut off power supply to agricultural pumps of farmers who do not pay their electricity bills.

Over 2,25,583 farmers in the district had arrears of Rs 2.663.4 crore. Out of which Rs 1038.99 crore have been waived by MSEDCL under this scheme. Farmers now have revised arrears of Rs 1623.43 crore. By March 2022, if the farmers pay 50 per cent of this amount i.e. Rs 811.71 crore and if current electricity bills are paid, the remaining Rs 811.71 crore will be waived.

In all, 4099 farmers in Aurangabad tehsil, 10,073 in Vaijapur, 2,885 in Khultabad, 4,969 in Phulambri, 5,832 in Gangapur, 3,979 in Sillod, 2,114 in Kannad, 1,465 in Soygaon and 2,777 in Paithan have been enrolled in the electricity bill waiver scheme. They have paid the current electricity bill of Rs 14.88 crore and the revised arrears of Rs 8.6 crore.

Interest and penalty waiver has been given to all these farmers as per the policy. Action is being taken to cut off power supply to agricultural pumps of farmers who do not participate in the scheme and do not pay their current electricity bills.