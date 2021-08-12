Rs 1.26 lakh robbed from Harsh Petrol Pump

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

Two robbers equipped with pistol and knife (Gupti) threatened four workers at the Harsh Petrol Pump at Maliwada on Aurangabad - Nashik road and snatched Rs 1.26 lakh from them on Thursday at around 9 am. There were around 50 persons at the petrol pump, but they remained as mere spectators.

Ashish Vasantrao Kale runs a petrol pump at Maliwada around 15 kms away from the city borders on Aurangabad - Nashik road. On Thursday morning, two persons covering their face with handkerchiefs and with a bag on the back came on a motorcycle and entered the office. Four employees of the pump, including manager Shankar Sanjay Ghogre (21, Ranjangaon, Phulambri), sales assistants Bhagwan Prakash Bongane, Somnath Sukhdev Daud and Tatyarao Nivruti Shelke, were counting money in the office. The robbers threatened them with a pistol and Gupti and snatched the money and put it in the bag. They later came back to the motorcycle calmly to the motorcycle and fled from the scene.

The residents who were filling fuel in the vehicles remained as mere spectators and witnessed the terror drama that lasted for around three minutes. No one dared to come for the assistance of the employees. After receiving the information, owner Ashish Kale, Dilip Chavan, and others rushed to the pump. A case has been registered at the Daulatabad police station based on the complaint lodged by Ghogre.

The entire terror drama was captured in the CCTV camera of the pump. After going from the pump, they pretended that they were going towards Aurangabad city but later were captured in a CCTV camera at the Toll Naka at Limbejalgaon via Waluj at around 11 am and went towards Ahmednagar.

CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, DCP Nikesh Khatmode Patil, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Daulatabad police station PI Rajashri Aade, API Ajabsingh Jarwal, Manoj Shinde and others rushed to the spot. In all, 22 police teams have been established for nabbing the culprits, of which 11 teams will investigate the routes they travelled while coming and going from the petrol pump. Dr Gupta issued directives regarding the investigation.