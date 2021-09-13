Rs 20 cr required for new works, upkeep of Autram Ghat!

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

If the sources are to be believed, a sum of Rs 20 crore would be required for undertaking new development works and complete the present repair and maintenance works in Autram Ghat, stretched between Kannad and Chalisgaon. Earlier, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) hinted that a sum of Rs 5 crore would be needed to complete the repairing works in Ghat including clearing of debris, construction of side drains and parapet wall.

Earlier, NHAI has announced re-opening the ghat route for light motor vehicles (LMVs) anytime after September 10 to 15. After a gap of one month, the heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed to pass through the ghat. Presently, the HMVs proceeding to Aurangabad are diverted from Chalisgaon-Nandgaon.

The re-opening of vehicles will be done in phases and it would be possible only after the completion of CD works. Presently, the construction of a 25-metres height wall is a challenging task on hand. We had sought technical guidance in designing and construction of the wall from a team of experts from Bhopal in this regard, said the NHAI project director Arvind Kale.