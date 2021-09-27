Rs 327 crores to be spent on 111 city roads

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) amounting to Rs 317.22 crores to repair and strengthen the 111 roads in the city. These roads of 83 kms length will be developed by tarring and concretization. The presentation of the DPR will be done before the secretary of the urban development department soon, the AMC sources informed.

AMC had done road works in the past seven years in large numbers. Initially, Rs 30 crores were provided from the AMC funds. The state government later paid Rs 24 crores for five roads and Rs 100 crores for 31 roads. Around 90 percent of works of the 23 roads from the funds of Rs 152 crores have been completed. These works included Aushadhi Bhavan, Kileark bridges on nullahs. All these roads are made of cement. Presently, the work of constructing footpaths along the roads is in progress.

Now, the demand for Rs 317.22 cores has been made to the state government and the chief minister has given a positive response for it. The funds are likely to be sanctioned by December end, the sources said.