Rs 40 crore to be spent for construction of state-of-the-art hospitals in the city

AMC and Smart City administration to strengthen health care system

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Smart City administration on Wednesday took a big step to alleviate the growing patient stress at the GMCH. The health care system will be strengthened by spending Rs 40 crore from the smart city. Two large hospitals will be set up at a cost of Rs 10 crore near community centers in Ambedkarnagar, Cidco N-2 . Astik Kumar Pandey, chief executive officer of Smart City, expressed his intention to set up another hospital worth Rs 2 crore in Gajananagar.

As per the suggestion of guardian minister Subhash Desai, funds will be spent for setting up health centers at Satara, Deolai, Vitkheda and Harshanagar at a cost of Rs 75 lakh each under smart health initiatives. Space is being sought in Misarwadi, Rajnagar, Mukundwadi, Garampani, Ambikanagar, Jaybhavaninagar and Pundalikanagar for setting up new health centres. Some of the buildings with municipal health centers are in disrepair. Therefore, new building will be constructed at Silk Mill Colony, Kaiser Colony, Bansilalnagar, Cidco N-8, Rajnagar, Chikalthana, Jawahar Colony, Nehrunagar, Padmapura, Aurangpura, Juna Bazar and Mukundwadi. A proposal to provide manpower for new health centers will be submitted under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) of the Central government. A proposal for the required manpower will be sent as soon as the construction of the new health center begins, Pandey said.

39 health centers, 5 hospitals

AMC is currently running 39 health centers and 5 hospitals in the city. Citizens do not get any quality health care from the corporation. As a result, the stress on the GMCH has increased tremendously in the last few years. With the strengthening of the municipal health system, the stress on the GMCH will be greatly reduced.

Instructions for preparation of DPR

The smart city scheme will spend Rs 40 crore on healthcare. The new municipal hospitals in the city will treat various major ailments. Currently it is suggested to prepare a project plan. Pandey also hoped that the work would start in March 2022.