Rs 42 lakhs to be spent on cleaning of immersion wells

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Municipal corporation has undertaken the work of cleaning the immersion wells in the city and at present this work has reached the final stage. A total of Rs 42 lakh will be spent on the work of 11 wells, including removal of silt from 9 wells and construction of two artificial lakes. Work on the well at Jalannagar has been completed and the rest is in the final stages.

Immersion wells are cleaned by the corporation every year. Ganesh immersion facility is provided at 9 wells in the city. Sludge is removed from wells before Ganeshotsav. Earlier, the cost was going up to Rs 1 crore. It costs an average of Rs 3 to 4 lakh to dig a new well. However, the corporation used to spend Rs 8 to 10 lakhs for removing sludge from a well. Fifty per cent of the cost was reduced after huge criticism.

Sludge was removed from four wells including Sangharshnagar, Mukundwadi, Santoshimatanagar and Cidco N-12. Sources said that this work was given for Rs 16.60 lakh. Work is also underway to remove sludge from the remaining five immersion wells and construction of two artificial ponds. Currently, the work is in the final stages, sources said. Administrator Astik Kumar Pandey will soon inspect the work, informed deputy engineer B D Phad. Preparations have been made for the immersion of 3 day Ganpati at all the immersion wells.

Ganesh immersion wells

Bhavsinghpura, Aurangpura, Hudco N-12, Sangharshnagar, Santoshimatanagar, Mukundwadi village, Shivajinagar, Satara village, Jalannagar, Jyotinagar (artificial lake) and Harsul lake Smrutivan (artificial lake).