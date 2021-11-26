Rs 50K stolen from temple donation boxes in Karmad

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

Some unidentified thieves stole Rs 50,000 from the donation boxes at Vitthal - Rukhmai and Hanuman temples in Karmad. The incidents came to light on Friday morning.

Police said, the thieves entered in the temples by breaking the iron gates of the temples and stole around Rs 50,000 from the donation boxes. In the morning, the residents informed about it and they informed Karmad police.

PI Rajendra Bokade, PSI Raju Naglot, Santosh Patil, Vijaysingh Jarwal and others are investigating through the CCTV footage.