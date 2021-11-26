Rs 6 crore sought for land acquisition of Shivajinagar underpass

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

It has been decided to construct an underpass at Shivajinagar railway gate to ease the traffic congestion. Land acquisition will have to be done for the underpass and for this the corporation has demanded Rs 6 crore from the Public Works Department. As soon as this fund is received, the process of land acquisition of 1800 square meters between Railway gate and Deolai Chowk will be carried out on both sides, said the sources from the town planning department.

Citizens from Beed Bypass, Satara-Deolai, Gandheli, Balapur areas have to enter the city through the railway crossing at Shivajinagar. However, due to frequent gate closures by the railways, traffic is jammed for several hours every day. Therefore, a petition was filed in the bench for an alternative route. Subsequently, the state government set up a joint committee of railways, PWD and municipal corporation. The committee inspected the site. There are three and a half meters deep (12 feet), five and a half meters (18 feet) wide arches proposed on both sides for the underpass. An underpass will be constructed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk at Shivajinagar.