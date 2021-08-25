RT-PCR testing lab to be moved for liquid oxygen tank

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

District collector Sunil Chavan on Wednesday clarified that the RT-PCR testing lab near the liquid oxygen tank at district civil hospital will be moved elsewhere to obtain the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation of India (PESO) certificate required to start the oxygen tank. There was a delay in getting the certification as there was a RT-PCR testing facility near the oxygen tank.

An oxygen manufacturing project will be set up in the vicinity of the surgical building at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Chavan inspected the place and later interacted with journalists. Chavan said, the oxygen manufacturing project has been sanctioned by the government for the district hospital. Earlier, Bajaj had given an oxygen generation project. This project will be set up at the Employees State Insurance Scheme hospital in the next 8 days. The RT PCR testing laboratory will be shifted elsewhere for the PESO certification. GMCH dean Dr Kanan Yelikar, medical superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary and other officials were present.

Safety on the priority

About 9 liquid oxygen tanks and 2 oxygen manufacturing projects have been set up in the past 17 months in the GMCH. A third project will also be set up soon that will have the capacity to fill 200 oxygen cylinders per day. Chavan also suggested that safety be given priority at the project site.