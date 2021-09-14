Rubikon Pharmaceuticals to invest in Shendra DMIC

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Rubicon Pharmaceuticals, a leading pharma company, has decided to invest in the Shendra phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). The company will invest Rs 100 crore in two phases and will provide employment to more than 100 people, informed DMIC officials.

The corona pandemic had plagued the entire industry for over a year and a half. The worst hit were the small and medium enterprises in automobile, steel, plastic and chemical manufacturing sector. Only pharmaceutical companies and companies dealing in manufacturing essential commodities were allowed to continue production. New investment had also taken a break for a year and a half. Now the situation has improved. Delegations of various domestic and international companies have started visiting DMIC for investment. The DMIC has initially received investment from Novolipetsk Steel, Reckitt Benckiser and several other small and big companies over the years. Following this, Rubicon pharma has also decided to invest Rs 100 crore in the Shendra phase in two phases. The company officials recently visited the DMIC to inspect the land for the setting up of the plant. As per the DMIC officials, the company has finalized the site. Land will be allotted after completing the paperwork. The company will also start construction thereafter. The company will provide at least 100 direct employment and 150-200 indirect employment. The local SMEs will also benefit from the investment, said the officials.

Investment on ten acres

A delegation from the company has visited the DMIC for the investment. The company has shortlisted 10 acres of land in the Shendra phase. Signing of agreement will be done in the next few days, said the officials.