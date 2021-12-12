Runway expansion hampers

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

The expansion of the runway at the Chikalthana Airport proposal has hampered once again due the issue of acquisition of residential or agricultural land. A decision is likely to come after the discussion between the union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the state government.

Since January 2021, the inspection and measurement of the land to be acquired continued until now. Now, the proposal has been hampered due to the issue to acquire residential land or agriculture land. Hence, the union government has halted the process, the sources said. It may be noted that the procedure to acquire 182 acres of land on which around 1200 properties had gained momentum.

Preparations were also made to pay the compensation of Rs 517 crores to the property owners. Later, the minister of state for finance discussed the issue of land acquisition with the farmers, and then he gave a letter to the civil aviation minister Scindia in this regard. Meanwhile, the state government will hold a meeting with the union civil aviation minister soon and then a decision is likely to be taken, the sources said.