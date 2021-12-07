Rural area scores a 'Covid Zero' after 315 days

No covid deaths, while 3 patients found in city

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

Bringing a relief to the health administration, there was no new covid patient found in the rural area nearly after 315 days. There were only 3 new patients found in city limits. In addition, no patient has died in the last 24 hours.

The first corona patient was found in Aurangabad in March 2020. The first case was reported on April 26, 2020 in a rural area. However, between 6 June 2020 and 25 January 2021, the number of corona patients increased daily in rural areas. But on January 26, no patient was found in the rural areas. For the next 10 months, till December 6, the number of corona patients was increasing daily. The second wave caused havoc and the patient number reached 900 daily in rural areas. Fortunately, the number of patients has dropped dramatically in the last few days. 1 to 20 patients were found during the day.

After 628 days, on December 3, there was no increase in the number of patients in the city. No corona-positive patients were found in rural areas on Tuesday. There was only an increase of one patient in Jyotinagar and two in other parts of the city. The number of new patients in the city is also declining. At present 78 patients are undergoing treatment in the district.

Important day

It is important that no new patient was found in rural areas, after the second wave. It is an important day for all, said Dr Sudhakar Shelke, district health officer.

Condition of rural areas:

First patient in rural area reported on April 26, 2020.

From June 6, 2020 to January 25, 2021, the number of patients increased daily.

No patient on January 26, 2021.

Daily diagnosis of patients between January 27 to December 6, 2021.

No patient on December 7.