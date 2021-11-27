Rural college teacher & others get Australian Govt patent for innovation

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

Dr Ram Kadam a teacher from Shrikrishna College at Gunjoti, Osmanabad, was granted a patent by the Australian Government.

The college is affiliated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Dr Kadam told this newspaper that his five members (three Indians and two Australians) submitted research and innovation to the Australian Government on ‘Composite of Polyaniline and hexaferrite as a Microwave Absorber Material and Procedure Thereof.’

Commissioner of Patents of Australian Government (IP Australia) has granted a patent on November 24, 2021, for eight years.

Principal of Shrikrishna College Dr D R Kulkarni said that because of this research, the use of fighter jets in the field of defense and radar identification is likely to play an important role in the preventive technology system.

He said that the research was granted patented by the Australian Government, Intellectual Property.