Rural police seize 126 live detonators during raid on thief's house

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

The rural police have confiscated 126 live detonators during the raid on one thief's house, a fortnight ago. Meanwhile, the thief is reported to be absconding, therefore, the police have launched a massive hunt to arrest the thief and his accomplice wanted in burglary of a grocery shop in Girner Tanda on Paithan Road.

It has come to notice of the police that the detonators were used in blasting ATM machines in other states. It so happened that during an investigation, the rural police through CCTV footage found suspicious movements of two thieves. Hence, the police raided the house of one thief and seized the stock of live detonators. It may be noted that the detonators are highly explosive and it is not available to anybody. Meanwhile, the sensation has prevailed amongst rural and urban ATS as well. They are curious to investigate the case to know from where the thief has got the detonators in his possession and the reason for bringing them in such a large quantity.

The detonators are used for blasting while digging wells. The trained personnel from Rajasthan are mostly in this work. There are a few license-holders who are permitted to stock detonators and gelatin in their stores. Meanwhile, the incident underlines the need for the mandatory check-ups of the godowns (of license-holders) by the sub-divisional police officers (SDPO) and heads of each police station in their respective jurisdictions. Besides, the license-holders are allowed to sell detonators to trained personnel only. It is also mandatory upon the concerned seller to maintain a record of its usage.