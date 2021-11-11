Rush of tourists gives fresh lease to industry

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

The hope of survival emerged amongst the tourism associates after witnessing a rush of tourists during Diwali vacation in the district. A total of 82,856 domestic tourists and 190 international tourists visited the monuments in and around the district from November 1 to 8.

It may be noted that the monuments got re-opened with all SOPs in June. There are five ticketed monuments of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) in the district.

Strength of tourists visiting various monuments from Nov 1-8

Name of monument domestic tourists foreign tourists

Ajanta Caves 9675 73

Aurangabad Caves 4213 05

Daulatabad Fort 15,420 28

Bibi ka Maqbara 26,376 29

Ellora Caves 27,172 55

Total 82,856 190