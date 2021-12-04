Rush to steal boxes of soft drinks from truck

Truck went down the road to save motorists coming from wrong side

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

In an attempt to rescue the motorists coming from the wrong side, a truck driver drove his truck down the road. The boxes of cold drinks fell from the truck. Many citizens rushed to the Khavdya hill of Tisgaon on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway around 11.30 pm on Saturday and ran away with boxes of cold drinks.

According to police, a truck (GJ-01-FT-4827) of RK Transport was carrying boxes of cold drinks from a company in Ahmedabad that were to be delivered to a company in Waluj MIDC. The truck was heading towards Waluj when triple seat motorists suddenly came in front of the truck near Tisgaon at 11.30 am. To save the motorists, the truck driver drove his truck down the road. The truck fell on its side. Meanwhile, the motorists ran away from the spot.

After waiting for a while, the truck driver went to look for a crane at Waluj. Seeing that there was nobody around the truck, the motorists and residents rushed to pick up the boxes of cold drinks. Many fled away with two to three boxes. Shop owner Mujahed Shaikh and others tried to stop the citizens. However, several boxes of cold drinks were stolen from the truck till then. Constable Ravindra Late and B Pawar reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. According to the truck driver, 108 boxes from 972 were stolen from the truck.