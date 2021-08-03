Sahitya Sammelan after pandemic declines

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

The 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be held in Nashik after the Covid-19 wave subsides. This was decided in a meeting held at the Marathwada Sahitya Parishad by the sammelan presiding committee and organisers, Lokhitwadi Mandal on Tuesday.

Giving more information, mandal president Jayprakash Jategaonkar said the sammelan will be held after the pandemic is over. But it is impossible to state the exact date. However, we will hold a meeting with the Nashik Guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal to decided further preparations. The committee also clarified that the sammelan will not be held online. The committee wants to give a platform to the upcoming writers and also give a chance to increase interaction between people and literary. President of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Kautikrao Thale Patil, coordinator Dr Dada Gore, treasurer Dr Rachandra Kalunkhe, Vishwas Thakur, Dr Shankar Borade, Dilip Salvekar, Sanjay Karanjkar, Subhash Patil and Vinay Ranade were present.