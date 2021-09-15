Sambodhi Institute felicitates Waghmare

Aurangabad, Sept 15: The Sambodhi Competitive Examination Training Centre felicitated the Chairman and the Managing director of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) Dinesh Waghmare (I.A.S) for receiving the prestigious ‘Greentech Leading Director Award’ recently.

The director of the centre Bhimrao Hattiambire presided over the function while guests of honour were PWD executive engineer S S Bhagat, Ganesh Rathod, Vijay Kanekar and others. Bhagyashri Satdive and Swati Jadhav conducted the proceedings of the function while Kamal More proposed a vote of thanks.

J P Patil, Nishikant Alte, Rohidas Alhat, Nafis Khan, Krushna Bhandare, Rahul Ughade and others were present. Sonaji Gawai, Ravindra Gawai, Yogesh Chaware, Sanjay Shelar, Pradeep Sarole and others took efforts for the success of the function.