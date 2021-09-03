Samrin Siddiqui gets Ph D
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 3, 2021
Aurangabad, Sept 3: A PhD was conferred on Samrin Siddiqui Qazi Kaleem Mohiuddin by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University ...
A PhD was conferred on Samrin Siddiqui Qazi Kaleem Mohiuddin by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in English literature in Humanities faculty. She submitted her thesis titled ' Postfeminist discourses: A study in the autobiographies of Malala Yousufzai, Betty Friedan and Maya Angelou' under the guidance of research guide Head - Department of English, Maulana Azad College (Rauza Baugh) Dr Farhana Khan.Open in app