Samuhik Kshamapana by Shri Porwal Samaj

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The Shri Porwal Samaj organized a 'Samuhik Kshamapana' at Agrasen Bhavan Pandariba on Friday. A grand procession was taken out from Vimalnath Jain Temple Jadhavmandi in the morning in the presence of Shri Arvedushriji and Parampujya Rajratnashriji were present.

The men in the procession were dressed in white and the women were wearing orange and yellow saris and carried a mangal kalash on their heads. The procession was then dissolved at Agrasen Bhavan, Pandariba. The children won the hearts of the audience by performing cultural dances on religious hymns. The program was started with Namokar Mahamantra. Speaking on the occasion, Rajratnashriji said that today, even for small reasons, differences are being created in the family and society and the transformation of these differences creates animosity in the heart.

But Lord Mahavira likened those who ask for forgiveness to those who forgive. A person with happiness and prosperity can bring peace in the society and through that he can attain spiritual peace. Forgiveness is the basis of human life. There should be a habit of forgiveness. Mahaprasada was organized for the devotees. Samaj president Nilesh Jain, secretary Bharat Jain, vice president Kiran Jain, treasurer Ashok Jain, Ketan Jain, Akshida Jain along with members of the Porwal community were present on the occasion.