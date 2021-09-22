Sandalwood tree stolen

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The number of sandalwood tree thefts in the city has been increasing day by day. The latest incident was reported in the wee hours of Monday in City Club when six thieves cut down a sandalwood tree by threatening a security guard with weapons. No police complaint has been made so far.

According to information, six thieves entered the city club and started cutting the sandalwood tree. The thieves also broke down the brick walls and cut down the entire tree. The security guard informed the Begumpura police. But no complaint was lodged in this case.