Sandbelts to be reserved for free sand distribution

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The state government has decided to provide five brass sand for the Gharkul scheme free of cost from this year, for which some sand belts will be kept reserved, informed the district minor minerals officer Dr Atul Doud.

The residents have to purchase sand for construction at higher rates. Hence, the government has taken the decision to keep some sand belts reserved for providing free sand for the Gharkul scheme, from which five brass sand will be excavated in the district.

The decision will be implemented from this year. Last time, auctions of five sand belts were held in the district, and the government received the expected revenue from it. The sand belts were auctioned for eight months, and the sand was excavated only for five months. The government has now banned excavation due to the rainy season. The contract will terminate on September 30, and the procedure for the new auction will begin, Doud said.

A proposal for the auction of 12 sand belts in the district will be submitted to the state-level environment valuation committee, and the auction process will begin after the proposal is sanctioned, the sources said.