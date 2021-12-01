Sangharsh Yatra in city today

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

Sangarsh Yatra being taken by various teachers unions for old pension scheme implementation will arrive in the city on December 2.

The State Government stopped the old pension scheme from November 2005. The teachers have been demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme since then.

Different teachers unions including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) and Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (MFUCTO), set up ‘Old Pension Struggle Coordination Committee launched ‘Sangharsh Yatra recently. The Yatra accompanied by the office-bearers of the unions will reach here on Thursday morning. The unions appealed to the teachers to participate and declare support to it.