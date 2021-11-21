Saplings distributed on Rajendra Darda’s birthday

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

Nirbhaya Defence Academy and Defence Career Junior College distributed saplings at TV Centre Chowk on Sunday as part of the celebration of the birthday of Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers and former minister Rajendra Darda.

The organisers have also planted the sapling in the junior college premises.

Campaign promoter and founder of the academy Rajesh Bhosale, Vaishali Bhosale, Poornima Bhosale, Anjusha Magar, Mahendra Tupe, Kiran Gavai, Rahul Kulkarni and others were present.

The names of the 400 saplings which were distributed included blackberry, guava, chikoo, pipal, gooseberry and custard apple.

The academy determines to distribute 2,000 saplings. The remaining saplings will be distributed when schools reopen.