Saraswati Chaudhari passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2021 10:25 PM2021-09-02T22:25:02+5:302021-09-02T22:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 2: Saraswati Devidas Chaudhari (74, Siddheshwarnagar, Jadhavwadi) died of a prolonged illness here today. She is survived by husband, a son, a daughter and extended family. She was the mother of police naik Rajendra Chaudhari. Last rites will be performed on her at N-11 crematorium, Jalgaon Road, on September 3 at 8.30 am