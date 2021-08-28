SAVE HUMANITY: NGO serves food to 25 lakh persons stuck in health emergency

The Aurangabad Chapter of All India Majlis Tameer-e-Millat (MTM) has entered into 10th year. The NGO, which started serving food to 10-15 persons in 2012 feels humbled by serving food to 25 lakh persons, with the help of angel donors, in the last nine years.

MTM (AC) president Khan Abdul Moid Hasher said, " The noble task of serving food to the relatives of patients undergoing treatment in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) started on September 12, 2012. The patients from all over Marathwada and neighbouring districts visit GMCH daily. Ironically, not all their relatives are financially sound. Hence arranging two square meals becomes unaffordable to them in a new city. These relatives are stuck in a health emergency. Initially, we were serving food to 10-15 persons daily and today we are serving two-time meals to 700 persons, whose relatives are undergoing treatment in the city's 16 different hospitals (including private ones). The persons, irrespective of his/her caste and creed, are served food prepared in our kitchen, with smiles and social commitment. We are glad to say that we had served food to 25 lakh persons in the last nine years. "

Quintals of food cooked daily

Adds the president, " One meal comprises of one vegetarian dish, rice and four rotis. The lunch is served between 12 pm and 1 pm and the dinner is from 6 pm to 8 pm. We cook 60-70 kg of rice, around 2 quintals of vegetables and one quintal of rotis (two times) daily. The daily task is accomplished by our staff of 42 personnel. Surprisingly, all of us had learnt to cook food. Today, it's my turn to cook the meals as per rotation."

Tiffin service since Covid pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic gripped the city from March 2020. Till then, we were serving food on 'Dastarkhan' on the campus of Masjid Jamil Baig (near Panchakki). However, we stopped it to avoid gathering and introduced the tiffin system. The relatives now carry the personal tiffin and we serve food in it at their respective hospital campus, explained the office-bearer.

Salute to angel donors

Our work is attracting angel donors each day to contribute their bit (in whatever possible way). They feel happy of getting a chance to pay back to society and save humanity. These angel donors wanted to be anonymous and hail from different faiths. We accept donations in kind as well (including cooked food). However, we do not wait for donations and to continue the task we make personal contributions. " Aache kam me har qaum aapka saath deti hai (people from all walks of life volunteer to support you in good cause)," said the 40-year-old Moid Hasher before signing off.